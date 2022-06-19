English
    Last Updated : June 19, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 19: Crypto market bleeds as bitcoin slides further, ether biggest drag

    • NFT Buzz

      Convicted felon Anna Sorokin is launching an NFT Collection

      In a bid to rehabilitate her image, convicted scammer Anna Sorokin is getting into NFTs. The "Anna Card" went live on June 19, following a 2,000 item NFT mint the day before, which can now be purchased for 0.1 ETH at press time. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that show ownership over digital or physical assets. While still in federal custody, Sorokin told NBC News in an interview on June 16 that she is making NFTs for her biggest fans. “We are creating a ‘Reinventing Anna’ NFT project,” Sorokin said. Read more here.

