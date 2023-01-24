Cryptocurrency roundup for January 24: Cardano hit by a glitch, Central African Republic looks to blockchain tech for help, and more

Cryptocurrency exchange

Gemini in Turmoil: Another Round of Layoffs as Company Struggles with Bankruptcy and Fraud

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is reportedly laying off 10% of its staff, marking the company's third round of layoffs since June, according to an internal message viewed by The Information.

> The layoffs come as a result of the bankruptcy of crypto lender Genesis Global Capital and Gemini's inability to pay out funds to its Earn account holders.

> In the internal message, Cameron Winklevoss, the President and Co-Founder of Gemini, stated: "It was our hope to avoid further reductions after this summer, however, persistent negative macroeconomic conditions and unprecedented fraud perpetuated by bad actors in our industry have left us with no other choice but to revise our outlook and further reduce headcount."