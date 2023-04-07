Cryptocurrency roundup for April 7: ASIC revokes Binance's derivatives License, Top Binance's VIP clients revealed, Japan's web3 project and more

Market Buzz

Friday's Key Macroeconomic Event Set to Impact Crypto Market: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoins Experience Setback

Cryptocurrencies experienced a setback on Thursday as the momentum from the recent rally seemed to wane, leading to more range-bound trading.

> However, a crucial macroeconomic event on Friday could greatly impact the market, and the response of digital assets should be closely monitored.

> Bitcoin's price has dropped by 2% in the last 24 hours, hovering around the significant $28,000 mark.

> Despite being at its highest level since the crypto crash intensified in June last year, the leading digital asset has scaled back its gains and appears to be losing momentum following a recent surge above $29,000.

> In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum – the second-largest cryptocurrency – has dipped 1.5%, falling below $1,900. Smaller cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, have also experienced declines, with Cardano and Polygon both down by 3%.

> Memecoins have taken an even more significant hit following a recent Elon Musk-driven surge, as Dogecoin has dropped by 6% while Shiba Inu has seen a smaller decrease of 3%.