Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 15: Bitcoin in the green; Ethereum, XRP biggest gainers

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 15. The global crypto market-cap rose by 2.13 percent to $920.79 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.50 billion, which makes a 6.07 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.30 billion, which is 9.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.70 billion, which is 87.15 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.7 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.38 per cent, a decrease of 0.52 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Several users complained of delays in INR withdrawals from crypto Bitbns. As a result, the cryptocurrency exchange on July 14 said in a notification on its website that the payment delays were due to issues from "relevant authorities".

"INR withdrawals are delayed due to some issues from relevant authorities. We are working closely with them to fix it at the earliest. Requesting patience from the community during this hard time,” the company said on its website.

Gaurav Dahake, CEO & Founder, Bitbns said, "INR withdrawals on Bitbns platform are being delayed owing to temporary issues at the end of concerned authorities. Our team is working closely with them to address this at the earliest."

As of 7.35 am on July 15, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,78, 481 1.61% Ethereum 96, 500 6.04% Tether 82.04 -0.79% Cardano 36.5963 0.05% Binance Coin 19,440 3.95% XRP 28.1000 6.03% Polkadot 559.80 1.78% Dogecoin 5.1200 -0.95%

Moneycontrol News