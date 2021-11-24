MARKET NEWS

English
'Lord of the Rings'-themed cryptocurrency blocked by JRR Tolkien estate

The estate of JRR Tolkien argued in the arbitration that the "Lord of the Rings"-themed cryptocurrency violated trademark rights to the JRR Tolkien name and used the intellectual property of his works.

November 24, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
The

The "Lord of the Rings" books are among the best-selling fantasy novels in history.

A cryptocurrency inspired by the “Lord of the Rings” has been blocked by the family and estate of JRR Tolkien, the author of the trilogy.

The estate of the writer, who died in 1973, argued in the arbitration that the token violated trademark rights to the JRR Tolkien name and used the intellectual property of his works.

The cryptocurrency, called “JRR Token”, was launched in August this year by Florida-based developer Matthew Jensen.

The Tolkien estate approached the World Intellectual Property Organization, saying that the cryptocurrency domain name was “specifically designed to mislead internet users into believing that the token and the website to which it resolves have some legitimate commercial connection” with Tolkien, The Guardian reported.

Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ehtereum are among world’s leading cryptocurrencies or digital currencies.

Close
The “Lord of the Rings” books, which include “The Fellowship of the Ring”, “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King”, are among the best-selling fantasy novels in history. They were adapted into a blockbuster trilogy of films by director Peter Jackson.
Tags: #cryptocurrency #JRR Tolkien #Lord of the Rings
first published: Nov 24, 2021 09:29 am

