Cryptocurrency roundup for April 10: Bank of England's CBDC quest, SushiSwap exchange hit by RouterProcessor2, Hong Kong embraces Web3 and more

Big Story

BRICS Nations' Bold Vision: New Global Currency Powered by Blockchain Technology

The bold initiative by the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—to develop a new global currency is not only an economic undertaking but also a technological one.

> As these countries collaborate to create a currency with the potential to transform the international financial landscape, the technological components of this project are essential for its success.

> Blockchain and Digital Currencies: The Backbone of the BRICS Currency

> Blockchain technology, the foundation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, could play a crucial role in the design and execution of the BRICS' novel global currency.

> This decentralized, secure, and transparent technology provides a more efficient and cost-effective method for processing transactions, controlling currency supply, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. More here.