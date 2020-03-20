App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Ola temporary suspends share rides

Ola users have an option to take ride that can be shared with other customers which costs less than standalone ride.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing firm Ola has suspended shared rides temporary in an effort to curb spread of coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 persons so far globally. "In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the 'Ola Share' category until further notice," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens," the statement said.

The company said it will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Ola

