Zomato elevates Mohit Gupta as fourth founder

Zomato has elevated Mohit Gupta, who was leading its food delivery business, to the position of a cofounder. In an email written to the employees, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said that Gupta had managed to tick all the boxes as a part of Zomato’s founders programme and, hence, the elevation.“While the foundation of Zomato was built before MG joined us, he has been instrumental in significantly strengthening it over the last two years, what he and his team has built is a very large part of our business and our DNA today,” said Goyal in the letter.Gupta joins the other founders at Zomato, Gaurav Gupta and Gunjan Patidar. In their executive capacities, Gaurav Gupta is the chief operating officer (COO) and Patidar is the chief technology officer (CTO) at the Gurugram headquartered unicorn.Zomato was founded by Pankaj Chaddah along with Goyal. Chaddah quit the company in 2018.In a similar letter a few days back, Goyal outlined the tough decisions being taken at the Ant Financial backed company because of the Covid19 pandemic. The company laid off around 500 employees and handed a 50 percent salary cut for its employees for the next six months. It is also on track to further reduce operational cost and ensure a longer run rate and profitability for the company even when food delivery is looking at an uncertain future.





