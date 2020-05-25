App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 08:40 AM IST

Zomato elevates Mohit Gupta as fourth founder

This development comes while Zomato is in the middle of a downsizing operation and is looking to ensure steady revenue in the middle of a pandemic

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image: Zomato
Representative image: Zomato

Zomato has elevated Mohit Gupta, who was leading its food delivery business, to the position of a cofounder. In an email written to the employees, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said that Gupta had managed to tick all the boxes as a part of Zomato’s founders programme and, hence, the elevation.

“While the foundation of Zomato was built before MG joined us, he has been instrumental in significantly strengthening it over the last two years, what he and his team has built is a very large part of our business and our DNA today,” said Goyal in the letter.

Gupta joins the other founders at Zomato, Gaurav Gupta and Gunjan Patidar. In their executive capacities, Gaurav Gupta is the chief operating officer (COO) and Patidar is the chief technology officer (CTO) at the Gurugram headquartered unicorn.

Zomato was founded by Pankaj Chaddah along with Goyal. Chaddah quit the company in 2018.

In a similar letter a few days back, Goyal outlined the tough decisions being taken at the Ant Financial backed company because of the Covid19 pandemic. The company laid off around 500 employees and handed a 50 percent salary cut for its employees for the next six months. It is also on track to further reduce operational cost and ensure a longer run rate and profitability for the company even when food delivery is looking at an uncertain future.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 08:40 am

tags #Zomato

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic passenger flights resume: Quarantine details for various states, UTs

Domestic passenger flights resume: Quarantine details for various states, UTs

If states want UP migrant workers back, they have to seek permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

If states want UP migrant workers back, they have to seek permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

Transfer Rs 1,000 to each Indian per month: Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo suggest Centre

Transfer Rs 1,000 to each Indian per month: Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo suggest Centre

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.