Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WOW air appoints Kiran Jain as Managing Director for India operations

The airline had made headlines in May after announcing a return fare of Rs 26,999 from Delhi to the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WOW air, the Icelandic carrier which made headlines in May after announcing a return fare of Rs 26,999 from Delhi to the US, has appointed Kiran Jain as Managing Director for India.

Jain was most recently the Director for Commercial and Government Relations with AirAsia India.  Earlier, she was the Head of Airline Marketing at Delhi International Airport.

WOW's  flights will commence operations from New Delhi on December 7, 2018 with five flights a week, directly to Keflavik airport in Iceland that will connect to multiple destinations in North America and Europe.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Kiran to our team and have her lead our operations in India.  Kiran has great versatile work experience in the Indian market which I am sure will benefit and strengthen our presence in India," said  Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder, WOW air.

Mogensen, an entrepreneur and investor, established the airline in November 2011. The purple airline flies with Airbus A320, Airbus A321 and Airbus A330 models.
