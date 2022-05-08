Tata steel to grow organically, new acquisitions unlikely this decade: MD T V Narendran

TV Narendran Managing Director of Tata Steel

Tata Steel Ltd will look to grow organically, and the steel giant is under no pressure to look at fresh acquisitions during this decade, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director T V Narendran said.

Narendran said that the Jamshedpur-based behemoth will fuel its growth ambitions to more than double its output, relying on organic growth at its existing sites.

Most of our growth in the last few years has been through the inorganic route (acquisitions). Currently, we are in a position where all our growth ambitions can be met through organic growth in our existing sites.

We don't really need to acquire any new assets to grow (output) to 40-50 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) from the present level of 20 MTPA We will rely more on organic growth during this decade, Narendran told.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes