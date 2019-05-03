SoftBank planning IPO of $100 billion Vision Fund: Report

SoftBank Group Corp is considering an initial public offering of its $100 billion Vision Fund, which usually picks up big stakes in fast-growing technology companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 3, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank is also in talks with Oman for an investment in the Vision Fund, which has raised nearly all of its funding so far from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, according to the report.

The Japanese conglomerate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.