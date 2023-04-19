MC Insider: Making of a multi-bagger, a mock income tax search drill and more

Trichy calling

The exit of a top honcho in a leading institutional broking firm has been the talk of the town over the past few days. Since the man had moved out from a foreign brokerage along with his top colleagues to set up the institutional business for the home-grown broker more than 10 year ago, there has been much curiosity around where he could be headed next. As it turns out, he isn’t moving out to start anything afresh. Nor is he being poached. He is just returning to his family at Trichy, after a terrible tragedy.

