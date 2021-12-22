IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance appoints HO Suri as MD and CEO

IFFCO. (PC-Shutterstock)

IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance on December 22 announced the appointment of HO Suri as its new managing director and chief executive officer. Suri was the financial advisor, head, internal audit & legal, at the company and the new position took effect from October 1.

Suri, who was the Financial Advisor, head, internal audit & legal at the insurer, began his professional journey in 1982 with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). A chartered accountant by profession, he is one of the founder-members of IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company in 2000.

"I am delighted to lead IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited at this crucial juncture of its growth journey. It is a matter of great pride for me to see the company grow.” Suri said.

IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited is a 51:49 joint venture between IFFCO, wholly owned by Indian Cooperatives, and Japan's Tokio Marine Group. The firm offers retail products like motor, health, travel, home and personal accident insurance and corporate insurance products.