App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited became net debt-free

Jio deals and rights issue help RIL meet the target eight months ahead of the March 2021 deadline.

Reliance Industries Limited said on June 19 it had become net debt-free eight months ahead of March 2021 deadline it had set for itself.

The target of making the oil-to-telecom behemoth debt-free was outlined by Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at RIL’s 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12, 2019.

"We have a very clear roadmap to becoming a zero net-debt company within the next 18 months, that is by 31st March 2021,” Ambani said. “We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years. With these initiatives, I have no doubt that your company will have one of the strongest balance sheets in the world.”

Close

As per Reliance Industries, the company's net debt was Rs 161,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.

related news

The cumulative investment resulting from 11 deals struck by Reliance Industries for its digital unit, Jio Platforms, over the past nine weeks amounts to Rs 115,693.95 crore.

The recent RIL rights issue garnered Rs 53,124.20 crore. Together  with

Jio investments, it helped RIL become net debt-free.

Here is how it happened:  
S NoInvestor In Jio Platforms LimitedDate of InvestmentInvestment Amount      (₹ Crore)% Stake
1 Facebook, Inc.22nd April 202043,573.629.99%
2 Silver Lake Partners4th May 20205,655.751.15%
3 Vista Equity Partners8th May 202011,367.002.32%
4 General Atlantic17th May 20206,598.381.34%
5 KKR22nd May 202011,367.002.32%
6 Mubadala5th June 20209,093.601.85%
7Silver Lake Partners (additional investment)5th June 20204,546.800.93%
8Abu Dhabi Investment Authority7th June 20205,683.501.16%
9TPG13th June 20204,546.800.93%
10L Catterton13th June 20201,894.500.39%
11PIF18th June 202011,367.002.32%
Total  ₹ 115,693.9524.70%
 
RIL RIGHTS ISSUE20th May to 3rd June 2020₹ 53,124.20 
FUNDS RAISED IN 58 DAYS ₹168,818.15 

This is apart from its stake sale to UK-based multinational oil and gas giant BP.

Along with the stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV, the total fund-raise is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, way higher than the company's debt as of March 2020.

Ambani's statement at the 42nd AGM had indicated investor interest in Jio.

Apart from this, Jio's rapid success in the telecom space drew the interest of investors globally. Three years after its launch, Jio Infocomm has emerged as the country's biggest telecom player, with a subscriber base of  38.75 crore.

The company also plans public listing of Reliance Retail and Jio over the next five years, a much-anticipated event for the market.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Mukesh Ambani #reliance jio #RIL #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.