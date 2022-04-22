English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Google India appoints Shraddhanjali Rao as HR Head

    Before joining Google India, Rao was vice president of human resources for SAP in India.

    Prashant K Nanda
    April 22, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    Google India has appointed Shraddhanjali Rao as its new head of human resources.

    “Thrilled to announce that I have joined the incredible team at Google as Head of HR for India,” Rao said in a post on the professional networking site LinkedIn on April 22.

    “Inspired by the opportunity to touch a billion lives and ultimately make the world a better place through data and tech. It’s an honour to work with such an innovative company filled with the brightest talents…,” she added.

    Before joining Google India, Rao was vice president of human resources for SAP in India.

    At SAP, she provided HR leadership across the region for all entities including R&D, sales, and services organisations. She was responsible for designing and executing the people strategy focusing on leadership, talent, and culture to meet the needs of the region’s more than 11,000 employees, her professional profile reads.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Appointment #Google India #HR #Shraddhanjali Rao
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 06:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.