Renewed investor optimism supports risk sentiment, US data to guide commodities market

Ravindra Rao
Apr 02, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The oil market will track the OPEC+ meeting, though no changes in production quotas are expected. Markets will also react to US economic data if the banking crisis remains contained

US economic data and oil prices will decide the trajectory of commodities in the coming week.

Easing concerns about a banking contagion led to extended gains in risky assets this week, though the uncertain macroeconomic situation capped the upside.

Risk appetite improved after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen vowed more action to keep bank deposits safe. It calmed the market, pushing the dollar to a two-month low of 101.915.

US President Joe Biden, too, urged regulators to take up reform measures, including reinstating safeguards for banks with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion.

The Fed said it would make additional funding available to depository institutions to "help assure banks can meet the needs of all their depositors."