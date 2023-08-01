Commercial LPG gas cylinders prices slashed; jet fuel rate hiked

The rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today

Oil marketing companies have made price revisions for commercial LPG while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged. Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG gas cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from June 1.

As per the new order, OMCs have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders and the rate of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from August 1, as per reports.

The retail price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,680 from today. Retail prices of a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder in Kolkata and Mumbai will be Rs 1,802.50 and Rs 1,640.50, respectively from today.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from state to state depending on local taxes. Crude oil prices in international markets impact domestic LPG prices. The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4.

Meanwhile, IOCL has also increased the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 8.5 percent over July, effective from August 1. IOC revises ATF prices every fortnight.

ATF prices for domestic airlines in Mumbai and Delhi will be Rs 92,124.13 per kg and Rs 98,508.26 per kg, respectively and applicable from August 1.