Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 10675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TTK Prestige has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10675 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

July 29, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


TTK Prestige is India’s leading player in kitchen solutions and has successfully transformed itself from a company manufacturing pressure cookers to having an entire gamut of home and kitchen appliances. It continues to be market leader in the cooker segment and has material share in other appliance and cookware categories Over the years, the company has maintained its balance sheet strength with strong cash reserves and healthy RoIC of 30%+


Outlook


We continue to remain positive and maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value TTK at Rs 10675 i.e. 44x FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TTK Prestige
first published: Jul 29, 2021 02:29 pm

