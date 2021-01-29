MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 152: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 152 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


Q3FY21 was an operationally strong quarter leading to higher net profit y-o-y. Revenues were flat y-o-y although lower than estimates. Management declared interim dividend of Rs. 1.40/- per equity share. Order book remains healthy at Rs. 54,791 crore (4.2x its TTM revenue), which provides sustainable revenue visibility; expect pickup in order intake during FY2022E. BEL is well-placed to benefit from rising defence expenditure supported by a strong manufacturing base, execution track record and continued focus on in-house R&D capabilities.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 152 considering reasonable valuations and strong execution capabilities.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:13 pm

