Budget 2023: Govt pegs FY24 dividend from RBI, PSU banks at Rs 48,000 crore

The Union government expects to receive Rs 48,000 crore as dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run lenders in 2023-24, budget documents presented in the Parliament on February 1 showed.

At Rs 48,000 crore, the budgeted dividend revenue for the next financial year from the central bank and public sector banks is 17.2 percent higher than the revised estimate of Rs 40,953.33 crore for 2022-23.

The revised estimate for the current year itself is a massive 44.6 percent lower than the budget estimate of Rs 73,948 crore.

The huge downward revision in the revised estimate follows the RBI's transfer of a dividend of only Rs 30,307 crore in May 2022. This was due to a provision of Rs 1.15 lakh crore it made towards its Contingency Fund – more than five times what it had provided the previous year – on account of the hit its investments in foreign securities took because of higher interest rates globally.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com