Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: What India's salaried and home-buyers can expect from the FM tomorrow

Budget 2023 Expectations Live: Will the middle-class be shortchanged in Budget 2023? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press meet recently that she was aware of the pressures India's middle class faces, raising hopes that some incentives may be coming their way on February 1.

Here is what India's salaried and homebuyers can expect from tomorrow:

-- Revision in basic exemption limit, pending for over a decade now. This limit may be hiked from Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 5 lakh, giving you more disposable income.

-- Deduction limit in 80C may be hiked from present limit of Rs 1,50,000. 80C covers various investment options such as National Pension System, Public Provident Fund, tuition fees, Unit Linked Insurance Plans, Sukanya Samriddhi account. A division in the major segments with separate limits is also seen.

Economic Survey: Full coverage

Deduction limit of Rs 25,000 for health premiums could go up to Rs 50,000

-- Standard deduction limit may be raised from the current limit of Rs 50,000

-- A shorter holding period for non-equity funds, hike in equity LTCG limit to Rs 2 lakh

-- Individual deduction for homebuyers for repaying their loan, which at present is clubbed with Section 80C with a maximum limit of Rs 1,50,000.

-- Deduction of interest on housing loans may be hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. On principal portion, the current deduction, at Rs 1.5 lakh and comprising multiple investments (Provident Fund, Term Deposits etc.), may also see revision.

-- Separate deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for housing loan repayment may be introduced.