Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: What India's salaried and home-buyers can expect from the FM tomorrow

Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Budget 2023 officially kicks off with the Economic Survey today. If you go by past Budgets it has been seen the Centre has been chipping away at subsidies, barring Covid years when help saw a jump. The FM needs to put her fiscal house in order and this may come at the cost of upsetting some sections of the country. All eyes are on the FM tomorrow as she tries to plug a shrinking deficit
Budget 2023 Expectations Live: Will the middle-class be shortchanged in Budget 2023? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press meet recently that she was aware of the pressures India's middle class faces, raising hopes that some incentives may be coming their way on February 1.
Here is what India's salaried and homebuyers can expect from tomorrow:
-- Revision in basic exemption limit, pending for over a decade now. This limit may be hiked from Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 5 lakh, giving you more disposable income.
-- Deduction limit in 80C may be hiked from present limit of Rs 1,50,000. 80C covers various investment options such as National Pension System, Public Provident Fund, tuition fees, Unit Linked Insurance Plans, Sukanya Samriddhi account. A division in the major segments with separate limits is also seen.
Deduction limit of Rs 25,000 for health premiums could go up to Rs 50,000
-- Standard deduction limit may be raised from the current limit of Rs 50,000
-- A shorter holding period for non-equity funds, hike in equity LTCG limit to Rs 2 lakh
-- Individual deduction for homebuyers for repaying their loan, which at present is clubbed with Section 80C with a maximum limit of Rs 1,50,000.
-- Deduction of interest on housing loans may be hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. On principal portion, the current deduction, at Rs 1.5 lakh and comprising multiple investments (Provident Fund, Term Deposits etc.), may also see revision.
-- Separate deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for housing loan repayment may be introduced.
Your home loans may pinch post Budget
The RBI’s next monetary policy is scheduled for February 8.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had increased the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 to 6.25 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percent point. The consecutive rate hikes were to control the rising inflation.
Economists expect the RBI may hike the repo rate by another 25 or 35 basis points in its February policy before taking a pause.
If there is another rate hike, banks will once again increase interest on home loans and other loans linked to the repo rate as an external benchmark, as per the terms of loan agreements.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live:
February 1 may see callouts road safety, highway amenities, including provision of charging stations for EVs. Monetisation of road assets will continue to be the theme this year with some stiff targets being placed.
Budget 2023 expectations live: Tax relief for you, more sops for poor
The FM is seen tweaking income-tax slabs to provide relief to the middle class and increase spend on the poor through schemes such as rural jobs, while ramping up incentives for local manufacturing. Social welfare schemes may get allocation, says India Ratings & Research Pvt. economist Devendra Kumar Pant adding that inflation has eroded spending power and relief in tax can be expected to boost consumption
IMF on India's growth before Budget 2023
A day before Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24, the IMF in a report said India will slow down next year, but will subsequently pick up pace. IMF sees growth in India dipping 6.8 percent in 2022-23 to 6.1 percent in 2023-24 before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2024-25, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds
Budget 2023 Expectations Live:
Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Focus on Bharat
Inflation monster: Hindustan Unilever in a recent report highlighted the dip in rural FMCG volumes, which was way higher than urban markets for three straight quarters. Inflation is one main reason clubbed with slowdown in non-agricultural sources of rural income. Real rural wage growth too has been under pressure due to inflation.
Slowing demand: As inflation softens, expectation is that consumption could kick off. Prices of soaps have been lowered to pass on benefits of lower palm oil prices. If other products also turn cheaper this Budget, it could help revive consumption.The onus is now onthe FM if she retains focus on capital investments or decides to give bigger boost to consumption to drive growth.
Budget session begins today
Budget Session begins today, subject to exigencies of Government Business. The session may conclude on Thursday, which is April 6. Both the houses will be adjourned for recess on Monday, February 13, to reassemble on Monday, March 13.