English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Live: President's Budget address
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Union Budget 2023–24: Here is what India’s Rental Housing Programme expects from FM

    In the Budget 2023, the industry expects the government to identify the underlying core complications of the ARHC scheme and ensure rapid acceleration so that it achieves the desired outcome sooner

    Neeraj Bansal
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    Neeraj Bansal

    As India awaits the announcement of the Union Budget 2023–24, the real estate sector hopes to see some of its wishes materialise this year. Among other demands, the industry expects improvements in the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme, which aims to provide affordable housing to the urban poor and migrant worker communities.

    The ARHC scheme

    A mark of social stability and economic security, home ownership is a fundamental requirement for any citizen. Considering the unmitigated hardships suffered by informal and migrant workers during the pandemic, the government attempted to address this segment’s inadequate living condition by launching the ARHC scheme in 2020 as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). The scheme is being implemented through two models.