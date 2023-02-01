 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: A breakdown of key numbers projected for next fiscal

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants to retain the Centre's focus on reviving the economy. But what do the Budget numbers say?

The 2023-24 Union Budget, presented on February 1, may have blown some expectations out of the water, but it had to adhere to one basic principle: fiscal arithmetic and discipline. After all, the government cannot spend its way to bankruptcy.

The total size of the 2023-24 Budget stood at Rs 45.03 lakh crore - a 7.5 percent jump over the revised estimate for 2022-23 - and to help meet the gap between its income and expenditure, the Centre will borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the market through the issuance of bonds.

On a net basis, the borrowing programme has been estimated at Rs 11.81 lakh crore.

The market borrowing will be the major route to bridge the fiscal deficit of Rs 17.87 lakh crore for the next year, 1.8 percent higher than the revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore. As a percentage of GDP, the fiscal deficit target for the next year has been set at 5.9 percent. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that this year's target of 6.4 percent will be met, a reduction of 50 basis points is along market expectations.