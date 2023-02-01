English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2023: MSMEs get Rs 9,000 cr corpus for revamped credit guarantee scheme

    It will be effective from April 1, 2023.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 01, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman outside Finance Ministry on Budget Day 2023

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman outside Finance Ministry on Budget Day 2023

    Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Februray 1 announced Rs 9,000 crore infusion into the corpus to revamp credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs during the budget speech.

    The scheme will be effective from April 1, 2023, says finance minister.

    Sitharaman also said that an announced infusion is expected to enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and reduce cost of credit by 1 percent.

    "Last year, I proposed revamping of the credit guarantee scheme for
    MSMEs. I am happy to announce that the revamped scheme will take effect
    22 from April 1, 2023 through infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus," Sitharaman said in an speech.