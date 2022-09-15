BPCL divestment is not on the table right now: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on September 15 said the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is off the divestment table as it can't find an adequate number of bidders for the process.

"We can't divest BPCL in a scenario where there was only one bidder for it. BPCL is doing well now, divestment is not on the table right now," the minister said.

The latest announcement comes days after news reports surfaced of the government's plans to pay about Rs 20,000 ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil Corp., to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices.

The oil ministry has sought a compensation of Rs 28,000 crore, but the finance ministry is agreeing to only about Rs 20,000 billion cash payout

