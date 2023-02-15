 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boeing makes further inroads in India with Air India order, but loses widebody monopoly

Ameya Joshi
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

The order gives a further boost to fleet renewal efforts in India where 68 percent of the narrowbody fleet is either MAX or NEO, the new-generation planes from Being and Airbus, respectively.

All the widebody aircraft in India are Boeings, but widebody comprises only 6.7 percent of the total fleet in India and even with the new order, it is unlikely to go beyond 10 percent of the total fleet in future. (Representative image)

The much-awaited Air India order for planes, announced in two phases on February 14, comprises 220 Boeing aircraft on firm order, with 70 options. The planes include 190 737 MAX aircraft, including the 737-8s and yet uncertified 737-10s; 20 787-9 Dreamliners and 10 777-9s. The options are for the MAX (50) and the Dreamliner (20).

The order for narrowbody aircraft is more than double the number the American planemarker has in India, a segment that is heavily dominated by Airbus. Boeing has just 90 narrowbody aircraft flying passengers for scheduled Indian airlines.

Bagging part of this order has meant that Boeing is making further inroads in India on the narrowbody front and has found an even more stable customer than Akasa Air -- which was its last large deal in India. However, with Air India ordering the Airbus A350s, it has challenged its full domination of the widebody market in India.

