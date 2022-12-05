English
    Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as MD & CEO

    Tambe was Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Biocon.

    PTI
    December 05, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    Biocon Biologics on Monday said it has elevated Shreehas Tambe as Managing Director and CEO of the company with immediate effect.

    Tambe was Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Biocon.

    He takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the Biocon Biologics board, the company said in a statement.

    "Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition," Biocon & Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

    Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impacting global healthcare, she added.

    Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles.
    PTI
