    Sa-Dhan appoints Jiji Mammen as Chief Executive Officer

    Sa-Dhan board's decision comes a few weeks after the demise of executive director and CEO P Satish

    Pushpita Dey
    June 18, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Sa-Dhan, the industry body for microfinance lenders, has named Jiji Mammen, an industry veteran with over 36 years of experience in microfinance, agriculture and rural development, as its chief executive officer.

    Mammen took charge on June 17. The position had fallen lvacant after the sudden demise of P Satish on May 29.

    Mammen served as managing director of NABFINS, a non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) promoted by NABARD, Sa-Dhan said in a statement on June 17.

    He was also the founder MD and CEO of Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA), a state-run NBFC. MUDRA was formed to support the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, a flagship programme of the government of India.

    An alumnus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, Mammen is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

    Sa-Dhan’s board also elected HP Singh as the chairman and managing director of Satin Credit Care Network for a period of two years, the statement said.

    Sa-Dhan aims to build the field of community development finance in India by helping members and associate institutions to better serve low-income households in both rural and urban areas.
    Pushpita Dey
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 11:20 am
