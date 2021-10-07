Bank of Baroda Q2 Net Profit may dip 34.7% YoY to Rs. 1,096.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Next on the list is public sector Bank of Baroda (BoB) with an interest rate of 6.75 percent. If you were to take a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a tenure of 20 years, your EMI will amount to Rs 57,027.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of Baroda to report net profit at Rs. 1,096.7 crore down 34.7% year-on-year (down 9.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,710.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 0.3% Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,536.4 crore.

