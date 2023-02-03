 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland to launch battery-run Dost range of LCVs this year

Avishek Banerjee
Feb 03, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The mini-trucks are targeted at the last-mile logistics segment, where the company sees enormous demand.

Ashok Leyland, which has been working on electric variants of its existing line-up of light and medium commercial vehicles, has confirmed that it will be rolling out its battery-operated Dost and Bada Dost light commercial vehicles (LCV) during this calendar year. The electric variant of Bada Dost was unveiled at the Auto Expo held recently.

The flagship company of the Hinduja group has claimed that its upcoming electric LCVs, targeted at the last-mile logistics segment, will be able to shake up the cargo LCV market.

The Chennai-based CV maker already has electric buses running in some states, manufactured by its subsidiary Switch Mobility EV.

Responding to a query raised by Moneycontrol during a media interaction, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, stated, “We are looking at the electrification of LCVs under the Switch brand. We will be introducing the (electric version of) Bada Dost, followed by Dost, this year. We're seeing that people are preferring electric vehicles for last-mile delivery within cities. At the moment, the options are limited. But with the arrival of four-wheeled products like Dost, we will see significant volume.”