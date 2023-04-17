 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple BKC Preview: Not a visual marvel on the outside, has a green-house feel on the inside

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

The detailing of the interiors, handcrafted and sourced from different parts of the country is striking. This is one of Apple’s most sustainable stores, which will be carbon neutral and work on 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple BKC

An army of men and women clad in dark green t-shirts cheered and clapped as a select group of journalists were ushered into Apple’s flagship India store for a preview ahead of its launch on April 18.

The excitement and buzz on a hot Monday morning in Mumbai was hard to miss as the sales team continued to scream ‘B-K-C’ as we went in.

At least 25-30 journalists went in to get a sneak peek of the store, followed by groups of influencers in different planned sessions which went on till the evening.

