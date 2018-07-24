Elango Industries appoints R.Santhakumar as CFO

We would like to inform you that Mr. R.Santhakumar has been appointment for the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company which may please be taken on record.
DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS
AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015- APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
With Regards,
S Elangovan
Managing Director
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:18 pm