English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    CRED acquires savings platform Spenny

    Founded in 2019 by Gaurav Arora and Rathin Shah, Spenny is a micro-savings and investment platform that encourages users to spare a small amount towards savings and investment from daily transactions. Shah will join CRED's product team

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
    Kunal Shah, founder and CEO, CRED

    Kunal Shah, founder and CEO, CRED

    Fintech unicorn CRED has acquired savings and investment platform Spenny for an undisclosed amount, continuing its expansion in the lending and wealthtech space.

    "The work of CRED and with Kunal (Shah) have done to inculcate positive financial behavior has been an inspiration," Spenny's cofounder Rathin Shah tweeted on June 23. "We're excited to start a new journey working with the CRED team to take this mission forward. Onwards & upwards."

    Spenny will continue to function as an independent entity. CRED referred to the move as acquihiring, industryspeak for taking over a company for its employees' skills rather than its products or services.

    Founded in 2019 by Shah and Gaurav Arora, Spenny is a micro-savings and investment platform that encourages users to spare a small amount of money towards savings and investment from daily transactions or online spending.

    Spenny was part of Y-Combinator's winter batch of 2020 and it raised a seed round of $150, 000.

    Rathin Shah will join CRED's product team, sources said.

    Kunal Shah-led CRED has been widening its presence in the lending and wealthtech space. In 2022, it acquired fintech SaaS platform CreditVidta for an undisclosed deal size.

    CRED recorded a net loss of Rs 1,279 crore in the financial year 2022 even though its revenue jumped almost 340 percent to Rs 422 crore from the previous year.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cred #fintech #savings #startups
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 04:51 pm