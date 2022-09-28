Amazon launches Kindle that users can write on
Kindle Scribe is priced at $339.99, the e-commerce giant said at its devices and services event.
Reuters
September 28, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST
Amazon says that both Kindle reader's are made from 60 percent recycled plastic and 96 percent of their packaging is made from fiber-based materials. [Representative image]
Amazon Inc on Wednesday launched a new version of the Kindle e-reader, where users will be able to write on the device.
