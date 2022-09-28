English
    Amazon launches Kindle that users can write on

    Kindle Scribe is priced at $339.99, the e-commerce giant said at its devices and services event.

    Reuters
    September 28, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST
    Amazon says that both Kindle reader's are made from 60 percent recycled plastic and 96 percent of their packaging is made from fiber-based materials. [Representative image]

    Amazon says that both Kindle reader's are made from 60 percent recycled plastic and 96 percent of their packaging is made from fiber-based materials. [Representative image]

    Amazon Inc on Wednesday launched a new version of the Kindle e-reader, where users will be able to write on the device.

    first published: Sep 28, 2022 08:49 pm
