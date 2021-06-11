ACC appoints Manoj Mittal as MD & CEO of IFCI

(Image: Twitter @IFCI_LTD)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on June 11 approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services and appointed Manoj Mittal, 54, as MD & CEO, IFCI Ltd for a period of three years.

It further stated that the assignment may be extended by upto two years based on performance, provided that he will not hold the post after attaining the age of 60 years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for appointment of Shri Manoj Mittal (D.O.B: 28.10.1967) as MD & CEO, IFCI Ltd. for a period of three (03) years from the date of taking over charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the statement read.

The ACC decides appointments of several top posts under the Government of India. The committee is composed of the Prime Minister of India (who is the Chairman) and the Minister of Home Affairs.

The Establishment Officer’s Division (EO Division) processes all proposals for senior appointments in the Government of India that require the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Government of India Transactions of Business Rules, 1961.