    ABB pauses intake of orders from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

    Reuters
    March 02, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

    Swiss engineeering and automation group ABB has temporarily halted orders from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, it said on Wednesday.

    "As a result of supply chain disruptions and other logistics, ABB has temporarily paused the intake of new orders and all operational activity affected by shipments in and out of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus," it said, adding it was monitoring the situation and would comply with export control and sanction laws if and when they come into force.

    ABB had very limited business in the Ukraine, while Russia accounts for around 1-2 percent of group revenues, it said in a statement.
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 06:53 pm

