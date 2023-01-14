 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With 3,000 bookings in 2 days, Maruti Suzuki Jimny already commands a 3-month waitlist

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 14, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

There is speculation that the model will be priced in the range of Rs 10-12.5 lakh, though the company has maintained silence on this aspect

Within a couple of days of unveiling the Jimny at the Auto Expo,  has bagged bookings of 3,000 units of the lifestyle sports utility vehicle (SUV). Anticipating robust orders for Jimny in the coming days, a senior company official claimed that the waiting period for this model has already gone up to three months.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Sales and Marketing, MSIL, while talking to Moneycontrol, revealed, “Since Jimny is a global cult brand, there was already a section of buyers, who were eagerly waiting to buy it. Till today (14th January) morning, we have garnered 2,500 bookings, and by the end of the day we are confident of having 3,000 confirmed bookings.”

It is to be mentioned that bookings of the five-door Jimny, which will be available in a 1.5 litre petrol option, commenced on the day it was unveiled at the Expo.

The Jimny, the entry of which in India had been speculated for more than three years, will be rolled out from MSIL’s Gurugram facility. It will take on the Mahindra Thar (priced in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh - Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom and offered in a three-door variant only), which also saw a 4X2 variant getting added recently.

While Maruti Suzuki did not share Jimny’s price points and monthly production plans, it confirmed that it will be initially sold in a 4WD version, and there would not be a diesel option. Also, the three-door variant, which is being exported to many countries from India, will not be marketed here.

There is speculation that Maruti Jimny may be priced in the range of Rs 10-12.5 lakh, which the company didn’t comment on.