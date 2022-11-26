 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What does the future of hybrid mobility look like in India? 

Parth Charan
Nov 26, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST

Given that customers are far more likely to switch to EVs from hybrids than pure ICE models, it makes sense to lower the GST slab for hybrids to a point which puts them on par with EV prices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled the Innova Hycross with its all-new hybrid technology.

The arrival of the Toyota Innova Hycross marks the fourth major strong-hybrid launch this year, firmly establishing the fact that, across segments, hybrids seem to be the preferred alternative, at least to diesel vehicles.

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara alone sold 8,000 units in October, despite Maruti Suzuki being something of a novice in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Hycross, much like the Honda City hybrid and the Toyota Hyryder, features only a petrol engine as an alternative, with the older Innova Crysta left to grapple with Toyota’s agricultural, albeit popular diesel.

With a government adamant on lowering oil imports, and an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that’s yet to take flight, just where do hybrids feature in the larger scheme of things? Will hybrids serve as a stop-gap measure till there’s greater price parity between ICE cars and EVs, along with a better infrastructure? In all likelihood, yes. But the presence of hybrid powertrains in brand-new models should clue us into just how long manufacturers think it’ll take to get to an EV-dominant future.

At present, the government appears to be at loggerheads with brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda, all of whom have argued in favour of reducing the GST slab for both small and large hybrids. The government charges 43 percent GST on large hybrids and 28 percent on small hybrids, treating them on par with their petrol and diesel-powered counterparts. Given the added cost of the battery components, hybrids have been rendered unaffordable in a bid to push EVs.

But with rising fuel costs, customers are preferring to pay the additional cost for a hybrid instead of a cheaper petrol version, given that in the city, a strong hybrid can be driven extensively on electric power alone.