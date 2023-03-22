 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Drive Report: Toyota Hilux

Parth Charan
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Does the indestructible, hard-as-nails pickup truck have a place in India’s increasingly diverse SUV market?

The Toyota Hilux’s reputation for invincibility has long preceded its arrival in India. The eighth-generation model comes with a longstanding legacy of unparalleled resilience in the face of harsh terrains, natural calamities and the occasional war zone. Part myth, part cult hero the Hilux faces high expectations.

On a global scale, the Hilux certainly isn’t the most heavy-duty truck out there. Outside the US, however, it has continued to absolutely dominate the light truck market, leaving it to the massive Toyota Tundra and the Tacoma to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado back in ‘Murica. What was bare-bones, leaf-sprung, terrain-bashing runabout has now been infused with enough of a luxury factor for Toyota Kirloskar to position this as a lifestyle alternative to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, with which the Hilux shares plenty. With prices starting Rs 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 37.90 lakh, it’s too expensive to be purchased for its load-bearing capacity alone, so it must come with the promise of helping you commune with the great outdoors in a manner you cannot with a standard SUV like the Fortuner.

In profile, the Hilux has gotten a lot busier looking than its previous iterations, much like most modern Toyotas. There’s a clear resemblance with the Fortuner here, of course, but the chrome-plated hexagon bordering the grille, along with the silver highlights under the front bumper help distinguish its fairly imposing form. It’s based on the same platform as the Fortuner, but it is ultimately 5.3 metres and, hence, takes up considerable real estate on- and off-road. It’s also a bit of a climb, getting into this thing, so calling it a hillock wouldn’t be too wide of the mark.

Purely functional interiors