The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz EQB

Parth Charan
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

The only electric SUV to offer third-row seating, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a spacious and tranquil interlude in Mercedes-Benz India’s ongoing EV saga.

The brute acceleration of an EV has been sensibly dialled down, making driving the EQB in the city a particularly tranquil experience.

Following a winning act like the sublimely well-engineered EQS 580 is something no vehicle should have to do, and yet the next EV offering from the brand that brought you the country’s first luxury electric EV is one that’s derived from an existing ICE platform.

The EQB arrives alongside its dinosaur-juice-powered twin, the GLB, to fill the interminable pause that lies between the launch of the EQS and the yet-to-be-launched EQE. Unlike the two, the EQB isn’t based on a born-electric skateboard platform. But the EQB does benefit from one particular distinction: if you’re in the market for a seven-seater electric vehicle, this is it.

The true yardstick for the EQB’s engineering finesse, however, is how superior it is to the EQC – the first all-electric Merc in the country.

Its USP set aside momentarily, the EQB is still a winning proposition for many reasons, most of which it shares with the GLB. For starters, it’s the sheer proportion of this SUV, which is a mash-up of the GLA and the supremely ergonomic B-Class, that we didn’t know we needed.