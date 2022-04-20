Nissan stops production of Datsun brand in India

Japanese automaker Nissan on April 20 announced that it has finally pulled the plug on the Datsun brand in India, reported Autocar India.

Earlier in October 2019, Nissan was planning to phase out the Datsun brand globally after the discontinuation of operations in Russia and Indonesia. With the latest decision, Datsun's India operations have ended after a nine-year stint.

Nissan confirmed that its brand Redi-GO has bowed out of production, like its Go and Go+ models.

"As part of Nissan’s global transformation strategy, the company is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business. Production of the Datsun Redi-GO has ceased at the Chennai plant," the report said, quoting Nissan's official statement.

Datsun sold 4,296 units in the Indian market between January and December 2021, comprising a market share of just 0.09 percent at the time.

The company, however, assured its existing Datsun customers of continued support with service, aftermarket parts and warranty services.

"We can reassure all existing and future Datsun owners that customer satisfaction remains our priority, and we will continue to provide the highest levels of aftersales service, parts availability and warranty support from our national dealership network," the firm said in a statement.

Introduced in 2016, Datsun Redi-GO was positioned below the Go hatchback. The model was also updated with an AMT gearbox, a larger 1.0-litre engine and a comprehensive facelift with its BS6 update in 2020. However, the model failed to pick up sales.

The automaker had also updated its previous models Go and Go+ for the BS6 emission norms in April 2020. But they also failed to make an impact on the market.