India surpasses Japan to become world's third-largest auto market: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

India's sales of new vehicles came in at least 4.25 million units, based on preliminary results, topping the 4.2 million sold in Japan, according to a report by Nikkei Asia

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representative image)

According to the most recent industry figures, India overtook Japan in auto sales in 2022, moving to the third place for the first time.

In a recent report by Nikkei Asia, India's sales of new vehicles came in at least 4.25 million units, based on preliminary results, topping the 4.2 million sold in Japan.

Between January and November 2022, 4.13 million new cars were delivered in India, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The number rises to almost 4.25 million units when the sales figure for December, which Maruti Suzuki, the largest automaker in India, reported on January 1, is added.

Comparatively, in Japan, 4.20 million vehicles were sold last year, down 5.6 percent from 2021, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

