Hyundai launches Verna's 2023 edition, aims to double the volume

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Amit Dhoundiyal the AVP and Group Head Product Strategy and Planning, Hyundai Motor India said the 'Verna was conceptualised to be bigger,bolder and more expressive than ever before'.

Automotive giant Hyundai launched the 2023 version of its sedan offering the Verna. Managing Director of Hyundai Motors India Unsoo Kim called the car the 'future of smart mobility'.

Hyundai aims to double the volumes of the new Verna. 8,000 units of the new car have already been booked.

On the performance front, the Verna comes with an Real Driving Emission(RDE) norms compliant, E20 fuel ready engine. The 1.5 litre variant of the Verna is equipped with an MPI petrol engine which comes with the option of either a six speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission gearbox which delivers 115ps of power and 14.7kgm of torque.

The turbo version of the car comes with a 1.5 litre turbo GDi petrol engine which generates a power of 160ps and 25.8kgm of torque and claims to return a mileage of 20 kilometres per litre, this variant also gets a seven  speed Dual Clutch Transmission gearbox which claims to clock 0 to 100 in just eight seconds.