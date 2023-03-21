Hyundai launches Verna's 2023 edition, aims to double the volume

Automotive giant Hyundai launched the 2023 version of its sedan offering the Verna. Managing Director of Hyundai Motors India Unsoo Kim called the car the 'future of smart mobility'.

Hyundai aims to double the volumes of the new Verna. 8,000 units of the new car have already been booked.

On the performance front, the Verna comes with an Real Driving Emission(RDE) norms compliant, E20 fuel ready engine. The 1.5 litre variant of the Verna is equipped with an MPI petrol engine which comes with the option of either a six speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission gearbox which delivers 115ps of power and 14.7kgm of torque.

The turbo version of the car comes with a 1.5 litre turbo GDi petrol engine which generates a power of 160ps and 25.8kgm of torque and claims to return a mileage of 20 kilometres per litre, this variant also gets a seven speed Dual Clutch Transmission gearbox which claims to clock 0 to 100 in just eight seconds.

The price of the 1.5 litre MPi variant of the Verna is Rs 10,89,900 for the EX model which is also the base model of the car. The Verna SXO is the top model of the car. The manual transmission variantof the Verna SXO is priced at Rs 14,65,900 and the IVT variant is priced at Rs 16,19,500. The introductory price of the 1.5 litre Turbo GDi petrol variant's base model the Verna 1.5 L GDi SX starts at Rs 14,83,500 manual transmission version and Rs 16,08,000 for the 7DCT version. The Verna 1.5 L GDi SX(O)'s manual version is available at Rs 1598900 and the 7DCT version is priced at Rs 17,37,900.

The diesel variant of the Verna has been done away to comply with the RDE norms Amit Dhoundiyal the AVP and Group Head Product Strategy and Planning, Hyundai Motor India said the 'Verna was conceptualised to be bigger,bolder and more expressive than ever before'. The car is being manufactured in Chennai,Tamil Nadu, the Managing Directior said. Head of Design Asia Pacific at Hyundai, Minchul Koo, spoke about the 'Hyundai look' and said that the new Verna will lead the sedan market. Talking about the design inspiration for the car, Koo spoke about taking inspiration from 'a spacecraft running through the city'. The car comes in nine color options, along with the option to opt for a dual-tone design.

