Here’s how Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser and others have fared in latest Global NCAP crash tests

The latest Global NCAP crash tests are in and it looks like the Koreans still have a long way to go in the crash safety department. Global NCAP tested three cars, all of which consistently rank in the top 10 best selling cars in the country. These include the Hyundai Creta, the Toyota Urban Cruiser (essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza) and the Hyundai i20 hatchback. All cars were tested in their base specification with dual front airbags and ABS as standard, government-mandated features.

The Urban Cruiser happened to be the only car to receive a 4-star safety rating in adult occupants' safety thanks to what the Global NCAP assessment reported as “showing a stable structure”. Thanks to ISOFIX anchorages installed, the report graded the Urban Cruiser’s 3-star child occupant safety rating as good.

The Hyundai Creta received 3 stars in both adult and child occupant safety

The Hyundai Creta however, received 3 stars in both adult and child occupant safety. Global NCAP attributed this to the car’s inherently unstable structure and the risk of the driver airbag not fully protecting the driver’s head. The assessment also pointed to the weak protection of the driver’s chest. The Creta also lacked a three-point safety harness for the rear centre seat, as did the i20 and the Urban Cruiser – a factor that contributed to all three receiving a three-star safety rating. However, the assessment did point out that the i20 caused high deceleration in the head (for child occupants) during the crash. The same model sold in Europe, offers as standard fitments, both ESC and side head impact protection. The Creta also showed poor protection levels for the driver’s feet. It was also conspicuously lacking ISOFIX anchorages. Particularly because the competition is surging ahead in the safety department. The Honda Jazz which competes directly with the i20, received a 4-star adult occupant safety rating.

Hyundai i20 received a three-star safety rating.

With safety ratings now factoring into individual purchasing decisions, it’s time brands like Hyundai heed these assessments and offer a higher level of safety. In recent times manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra have taken cognisance of the importance of safety and seen a direct correlation between the safety levels offered by their cars, and higher sales figures. The Mahindra XUV700 for example, received a solid 4 stars in both adult and child protection while the Tata Punch received a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child occupant safety rating when Global NCAP assessed the cars’ safety levels under its #SafercarsforIndia initiative.

Global NCAP is a UK-based not-for-profit organisation that independently sources vehicles for automotive safety tests based on United Nations motor vehicle safety standards worldwide. Under its #SafercarsforIndia initiative, Global NCAP has rated over 50 cars sold and made in the country.