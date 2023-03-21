 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FAME scheme case: Govt mulls clawback of subsidies, FIR against Hero Electric, Okinawa

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Hero Electric and Okinawa allegedly claimed subsidies of Rs 250 crore for imported components, but declared the consignments as being made indigenously, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources who are privy to the investigation details.

Hero Electric is one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country. (Representative image)

The government is mulling over measures such as clawback of subsidies and registration of FIR against Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech, in the case related to the alleged misappropriation of subsidies given under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, CNBC TV-18 reported on March 21.

The Centre is likely to take a call on the action to be taken against the two electric vehicle manufacturers in the next few days, sources privy to the development told the news channel, adding that the authorities have received legal opinion in the matter.

The sources claimed that the probe against Hero Electric and Okinawa revealed that they allegedly claimed subsidies of Rs 250 crore for imported components, but declared the consignments as being made indigenously. Both companies, as per the sources, cited non-disclosure agreements with component suppliers in their replies to the government.

