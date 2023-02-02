 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Custom duty increase: What does it mean for the consumer?

Parth Charan
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Just how will the hike in basic customs duty affect the consumer? Which cars are likely to witness an increase in prices? We break it down for you in detail.

Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg

Union Budget 2023 has plenty for the automotive enthusiast and potential car buyer to understand. There are things both, good and bad, that can shape your decision to purchase your next car or two-wheeler.

Those subscribing to the new tax regime stand to have a bit more disposable income, thanks to the reworked tax brackets, which, for those earning up to Rs 7 lakh annually, now comes with an income tax waiver.

This is likely to boost sales in the two-wheeler and entry-level four-wheeler market, with the latter having shrunk by 28 per cent over the last three years due to an increase in purchasing costs.

But it’s the customs duty for completely built units (CBUs) of fully imported vehicles that saw a big change and has left many confused in terms of just which cars will see an increase in price and which won’t. So, you might want to take out your notepad for this one.