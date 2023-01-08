 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo Components 2023 | 'Cross-pollination of technology between the West and Far East in India essential to build a robust supply chain': Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapur

Pavan Lall
Jan 08, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

Ahead of the Auto Expo Components 2023, from January 12-15, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, Sona Comstar chairman and ACMA president talks about how electric vehicles are transforming manufacturing, the need for light-weighting, and global supply.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman, Sona Comstar, and ACMA president.

Auto-component company Sona Comstar, which has a market cap of over Rs 25,000 crore, reported a quarterly profit of Rs 93 crore, showing a growth of 5 percent compared to the second quarter last year. For the first half of the year, its revenue grew by 15 percent to Rs 1,247 crore.

The company specialises in making precision forged gears for the global markets and also designs mission-critical automotive systems and components to original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"Cross-pollination of technology between the West and the and the Far East in India is essential to make sure the supply chain is robust enough for volumes that we need to reach," says Sunjay Kapur, chairman of the Gurugram-headquartered global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the US, Mexico, and China.

In an interview, Kapur, who is also the president of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), discusses how the rise of electric vehicles is transforming manufacturing, what his strategy is for the Sona Comstar group and why "light-weighting" will continue to be a factor for the mobility industry. Edited excerpts:

Given that you’re a build-to-design component maker, what new trends are you seeing courtesy your OEM-partners?

If you talk about us in specific, in terms of departure, we make starter motors and that business will transform to traction motors very quickly. Because starter motors will not exist in a battery electric vehicle (BEV). Starter motors is basically you press a button to switch the car on. While a traction motor is really a motor that goes into an electric vehicle, and drives the vehicle. It is its heart. We also do a lot of two- and three-wheeler electric motors.