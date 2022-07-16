Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched starting at Rs 1.29 crore: All you need to know

The Audi A8 L has been Audi’s flagship in India. With the new generation model already available internationally, it was only a matter of time before the sedan made it to our shores. The A8 L has finally been launched in India starting at Rs 1.29 crore and will be available in two trims. The 2022 A8 L is more a facelift then a straight generation upgrade with updates being concentrated around the exteriors and interiors while the powertrain continues to remain the same as the one on the outgoing model.

Design and dimensions

First of all, the Audi A8 L is the long-wheelbase version of the A8. While India receives only this variant, internationally, there are more versions like the regular A8, S8 and the A8 Security, an armoured version of the car. Speaking specifically about the A8 L, when seen in comparison to the outgoing sedan, the car seems to have grown a bit. For starters the A8 L is available in two trim options – Celebration and Technology. The front sees a new larger grille finished in a lot more chrome. This is then flanked by a new set of headlamp units that provide illumination using HD Matrix LEDs in the Celebration trim and the new Digital Matrix LEDs in the Technology trim. This new tech, Audi says, provides better illumination around corners, and at the same time, does not dazzle oncoming vehicles. It also gets entry and exit animations just so that it feels more stylish.

At the rear is a new set of OLED lights with its own set of animations when the Dynamic drive is engaged. It also gets a proximity sensor that allows it to turn on. At the side, you will spot a new set of 19-inch dual-tone alloys that come standard. As for dimensions, the A8 L measures 5,302 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and 1,486 mm in height. Wheelbase measures 3,128 mm.

Powertrain

Let’s move on to what powers the luxury limo. As mentioned earlier, the A8 L continues to be powered by the same mild-hybrid 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that did duty on the previous sedan. This engine is capable of producing 340 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox handles transmission, sending power to all four wheels using Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive tech. Audi claims the A8 L can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and reach a top-speed limited to 250 km/h. As for suspension, the A8 L does carry over the same air suspension from earlier as standard. However, the Technology trim can be optioned with predictive air suspension. With this, the car’s computer uses the front camera to read the road ahead and allows the suspension to adapt making for a smoother drive. This also allows for the car’s ride height to be increased or decreased by 50 mm for better ingress and egress.

Cabin highlights

The interior of the A8 L does not see much change from the outgoing model. It gets the same 10.1-inch infotainment system with an 8.6-inch display for climate controls and seat functions. What changes is the seating arrangement. The outgoing A8 L had only four seats, but five come standard on the new 2022 model. Additionally, the Technology trim can still be had as a four-seater car which splits the rear cabin with two individual seats.

Now, since the intention is for the limousine to be used as a chauffeur-driven car, rear passengers also get two 10.1-inch displays heated, cooled and ventilated seats, four-zone climate control with air ioniser, aromatisation, and top quality Valcona leather upholstery. There is also a rear seat executive package, which allows the rear seat to recline, and adds in a heated foot massager. Audio is provided by a 1,920-Watt, 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System. Other features include heads-up display, 30-colour ambient light, MMI navigation with touch and haptic feedback, 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS technology and self-park functionality.

Price

Like the previous A8 L, the 2022 luxury sedan is also brought to India via the completely built-up (CBU) route. This means the car is expensive, starting at Rs 1.29 crore for the Celebration trim, and Rs 1.57 crore for the Technology trim. This is also the price before adding a lot of the options that are available when customising the A8 to your liking. However, compared to its main rivals, the A8 L is fairly cheap. Competition for the sedan comes from the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the BMW 7 Series and the Lexus LS. For context, these cars come at a starting price of Rs 1.60 crore, Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 1.91 lakh respectively.