Karnataka Election 2023 Updates LIVE: BJP's BP Yatnal gets EC notice for 'vishkanya' comment against Sonia Gandhi

Moneycontrol's Policy Next to discuss Bengaluru's pressing issues on May 5
Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls will see bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Narendra Modi's popularity will see them through. A total of 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved.
-- All three parties are nearly neck-to-neck in terms of fielding candidates with criminal cases registered against them: Congress - 31%, BJP - 30%, JDS - 25%
-- The report analysing criminal, financial, educational, gender and other details of candidates is compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)
-- Overall tally of candidates who have 'Serious Criminal Cases' (offences with 5 years or more imprisonment) is 404 or 16%
Campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 urged voters to say 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote on May 10. He said the chant will "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse". This comes as the two political parties battle over banning the Bajrang Dal.
Meanwhile, the Congress has re-iterated its stance on the righ-waing outfit and said it is "committed to check individuals and organisations that sow the seeds of division". It also pointed out the Supreme Court's stance on hate speech.
Electioneering in the poll-bound Karnataka ahead of the scheduled May 10 Assembly Elections has renewed after each political party released their manifestoes for the state.
The BJP's Praja Pranalike 2023 (Citizen's Manifesto 2023), the Congress' 'Paradise of peace to all', and JD(S) too brought out its 'Janata Pranalike' (People's Manifesto) have brought out contengious issues over the past two days, PTI noted.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son leader Priyank Kharge has recieved a notice from the Election Commission (EC) for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said that prima facie Priyank has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, and has until the evening of May 4 (today) to respond on why action should not be taken against him.
The notice was sentafter the BJP approached the EC for abusive language used against Modi.
The Election Commission's Koppal District Election Officer in Karnataka on May 3 issued a notice to BJP's star campaigner Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his "vishkanya" remark against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The notice said that prima facie Yatnal has violated provisions of the EC's model code of conduct. He has until the evening of May 4 (today) to respond.
The notice was sent after the EC took cognisance of his comments from media reports, PTI said.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly Elections due to be held on May 10, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and developments!