NBFC earnings may fall to 0%; positive on PSU banks: IDFC Sec

Many sectors have been engulfed in the aftermath of the demonetisation drive and the market too is bearing the brunt of the cash chaos.Expressing disappointment due to the cash ban Anish Damania of IDFC Securities says that the market may not see a recovery soon and there will be three quarters of dismay.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said that the earnings growth will be impacted and earnings growth of non-financial sector can come down close to zero percent from 15 percent.Painting a positive picture, he said that the earnings growth will be positive for the finacial sector. Banks have received deposits at lower rate of interest and earnings will be more positive than negative for PSU banks.Damania says he finds value in the pharma sector, IT, oil and gas, commodities.He also bets on Sun Pharma and says it is a matter of time that the negative news will die down.There will not be too much of an impact on Sun Pharma and 18-19 percent earnings growth can continue, he said. Asian Paints still continue to be expensive and Damania takes a hold call on the stock.